Police still looking for Venezuelan child bride’s parents

THE police Child Protection Unit is still searching for the parents of a 13-year-old Venezuelan girl as well as a 24-year-old man to whom she was said to have been “married” under a tribal ceremony, investigators confirmed yesterday.

Newsday understands the girl is in foster care as police continue their investigations.

They also confirmed they were liaising with the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security and the Venezuelan Embassy to find her family and return her to them. According to reports, the child was found by Southwestern Division police at a house in Penal. They believe she was brought into the country illegally, mere days before the ceremony on March 30.

Police said the girl, who does not speak a word of English, needed a translator to speak to them and other investigators.