NY judge clears Dillon of wrongdoing
THE property court case in the New York Supreme Court involving National Security Minister Edmund Dillon ended earlier today with a judge finding no wrongdoing against him, while ordering the proceedings be sealed.
A media release from the Ministry of National Security stated, "The judge ordered all parties interested in the proceedings, from making any public statements, save and except that there has been no finding of wrongdoing against minister Dillon."
Dillon was in NY for the hearing, as he had been on two previous. He was named in a civil suit regarding a share in a Manhattan apartment and US$50,000 filed by the niece of Neville Piper, 88, his former friend and villager from La Brea. The case was heard before Justice Laura Visitacion-Lewis.
The matter had been ongoing since August last year, but came to the fore two weeks ago, and,Dillon had maintained that Piper had been his best friend in La Brea and their communication had been so close, that Piper decided to bequeath the Manhattan property and account to him.
Full details in tomorrow's Newsday.