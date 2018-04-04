Man, 70, charged with sexual penetration of girl, 12

Giefton Raymond

PENSIONER Giefton Raymond, 70, appeared yesterday in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with the sexual penetration of a 12-year-old girl.

Raymond appeared in the First Court before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine, who read the charge that on Sunday, he committed the act at a house in south Trinidad. He was charged by PC Diamond of the Child Protection Unit.

Raymond, the father of eight, did not have an attorney and represented himself. The court heard he had no previous convictions or pending matters and works as a part-time taxi driver.

Before granting Raymond $100,000 bail, to be approved by a clerk of the peace, the magistrate warned him to stay away from the alleged victim. Antoine also ordered that he stays at another address pending the outcome of the matter. She gave a cash alternative of $20,000 and adjourned the case to May 1.

The magistrate heard the matter in camera, meaning she did not allow members of the public and media to be present.