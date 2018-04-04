James, Rodriguez win Catch Tennis titles

Luca Smasi returns to Tim Pasea, during the Boys Under-14 quater-final match, at the 30th Annual Catch Juniour Tennis Championships held at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. yesterday. Shamsi won 6-0,6-1.

KOBE James and David Rodriguez both claimed singles titles when the 30th Annual Catch National Junior Tennis Championships continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

James copped the boys Under-18 singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Che Andrews, while David Rodriguez outlasted Kyle Kerry 6-2, 6-1 to win the boys Under-16 singles final.

The team of Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie were also title winners as they claimed the girls Under-12 doubles crown. The pair got past Inara Chin Lee and Zara Ghuran 4-3, 4-1.

In the girls Under-18 singles semi-finals, Anya King got past Kelsey Leitch 6-0, 6-0 and Yin Lee Assang outlasted Victoria Koylass 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Booking places in the girls Under-16 final were Keesa Lee Young and Alexis Bruce. Lee Young defeated Charlotte Merry 6-1, 6-1 in the first semi-final, while Bruce was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Isabel Abraham in the other semi-final.

In the boys Under-10 semi-finals, Messiah Permell got past Daniel Rahman 4-1, 4-0 and Jordell Chapman was a 4-2, 4-1 winner over Keyondre Duke.

Dookie outlasted her doubles partner Daniel-Joseph in the girls Under-12 singles semifinals 4-1, 4-3 and Cameron Wong was victorious over Zara Ghuran 4-1, 4-0.

The tournament continues today from 9 am and concludes tomorrow.

OTHER SELECTED

RESULTS

Boys Under-12 Doubles Semifinals

Nathen Martin/Jace Quashie def Luca Denoon/Jaylon Chapman 3-4, 4-0, 7-0

Daniel Jeary/Beckham Sylvester def Leeum Chan Pak/Alexander Merry 4-0, 4-2

Boys Under-14 Singles Quarterfinals

Kyle Kerry def Saqiv Williams 6-1, 6-3

David Rodriguez def Shae Millington 6-4, 6-2

Ethan Wong def Nicholas Ready 6-1, 6-2

Luca Shamsi def Tim Pasea 6-0, 6-1

Girls Under-14 Singles Quarterfinals

Isabel Abraham def Jade Ali 6-0, 6-1

Keesa Lee Young def Shauna Valentine 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Cameron Wong def Ella Carrington 7-5, 6-1

Aalisha Alexis def Charlotte Merry 6-0, 6-1

Boys Under-12 Singles Quarterfinals

Zechariah Permell def Luca Denoon 4-1, 1-4, 4-2

Beckham Sylvester def Alex Chin 4-3, 4-1

Jaylon Chapman def Kale Dalla Costa 4-2, 2-4, 4-3

Jace Quashie def Nathen Martin 4-2, 4-1