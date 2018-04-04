Dillon’s NY case resumes today

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon is in New York to attend the ongoing case of fraud allegations in which he is named in a money withdrawal transaction and half share of a high-rise apartment in Manhattan bequeathed to him by a friend. But Newsday was informed that the case is likely to be adjourned because the discovery of documents have not been completed.

One such document is a Deed which La Brea villager Neville Piper, 88, is contending does not bear his signature to effect transfer of half share of his Manhattan property and US$50,000 in August. Piper is Dillon’s village friend from La Brea, the former having migrated to the United States several years ago. Piper is ill and it is his niece Esther Nicholls, who filed an application in the Supreme Court, NY, for appointment of a guardian of the Piper’s property.

Dillon held a press conference last week denying any untoward dealings with Piper, but that his claim to the apartment and cash, was done through a power of attorney prepared and witnessed by well known NY lawyer Ernest Wilson.

Speaking to Newsday from New York yesterday, TT attorney Fareed Scoon said that he will attend today’s hearing with Wilson who is representing minister Dillon. Scoon also held a media briefing last week condemning allegations against Wilson, his friend from law school.

Scoon told Newsday from New York, “It is expected that directions would be given by the judge on discovery of documents. The matter will be adjourned to a next date. All the documents are not in and there must be full discovery.” Asked if Dillon will be making an appearance, Scoon said it is expected that as a person named in the proceedings, he should be present.