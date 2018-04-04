A tale of two centenarians

Patricia Reneaud who turns 102 today receives her token from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

TWO centenarians reside in the quiet community of New Village, Point Fortin –Alban Munroe, 100 and Patricia Reneaud were both born in Grenada but migrated to Trinidad. Renaud turns 102 today.

Born on November 8, 1917, Munroe migrated in his 30s in search of better opportunities. He established contact with fellow country man and labour leader Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler and became part of the Butler movement. At that time, Butler was organising workers to strike for better wages and working conditions and Munroe became very involved in this struggle. He was one of hundreds who marched from Point Fortin to Port of Spain in 1947 and he and other marchers were imprisoned, said a media release.

On their release they were advised by Butler to erect houses using “round wood” in the area they occupied, the release said. They decided to call the area Strikers’ Village, however, the loyal Butlerites insisted that it be called Butler’s Village. The area became known as New Village in the 1950’s. Munroe said he worked in the Point Fortin oilfield with an oil company known then as United British Oil (UBOT) in the maintenance department. Butler had asked the company to give a two cents increase on every barrel of oil sold, and the management refused. Butler called a strike and the rest is history.

Reneaud, lovingly called Cousin Pattay or Tanty Patricia was born on April 4, 1916. She was eight when she migrated to lived with her aunt in La Brea.

She attended the La Brea Roman Catholic Primary School. Later, as a young woman, she relocated to Egypt Village and worked at the maternity clinic there.

She acquired relevant knowledge on delivering babies and assisted many women with their deliveries.

In 1946 she came to the then Strikers or Butler’s Village to settle down and became the local village nurse, midwife and doctor.

Even up to this time, she still tries to help people, despite the fact that she is unable to do much.

Reneaud was a strong “Butlerite” and up to present time she still considers Butler to be a “hero”. She holds him in high esteem for all that he has accomplished for workers and the working class.

On March 20, both centenarians were honoured for their contribution to the community by the New Village Community at the rededication of their community centre.