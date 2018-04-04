2018 Commonwealth Games hours away…
TT ATHLETES are just hours away from competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
TT will be represented in seven disciplines on the opening day of the Games tomorrow (tonight TT time). The first athlete to compete for TT will be gymnast Joseph Fox in artistic gymnastics from 7.08 pm tonight, TT time.
Jenna Ross will then line up in the triathlon women's final from 7.31 pm, followed by swimmer Dylan Carter who will face the starter in the men's 50m butterfly heats from 9.23 pm.
The national table tennis trio of Yuvraaj Dookram, Dexter St Louis and Aaron Wilson will play India in the men's team group one event from 10 pm tonight.
Former Commonwealth Games medallist Michael Alexander will compete against Kenyan Nicholas Okoth in a men's 60kg round of 32 boxing match at 10.02 pm.
Alexander earned bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.
Kale Wilson and Mandela Patrick will participate in the squash men's singles, while Charlotte Knaggs will be TT's lone representative in the women's squash category.
Tomorrow at 2.34 am the cycling team of Kwesi Browne, Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip will face the starter in the men's team sprint qualification round.
TT will also be represented in track and field, badminton, beach volleyball and shooting. The Games conclude on April 15.