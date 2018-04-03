TT defeat Windwards in Regional Under-15
HALF CENTURIES by Andrew Rambaran and Narad Kissoondath led Trinidad and Tobago to a 47-run victory over Windward Islands in Round Four of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 50-over Cricket Tournament at Chedwin Park in Jamaica, yesterday.
Rambaran struck 71 and Kissoondath slammed 56 to guide TT to a competitive 236 runs for five wickets in 50 overs. A Venner was the best bowler for Windward Islands taking four for 26.
In reply, Windward Islands were dismissed for 189 in 47.4 overs with D Josephs scoring 55 and Y Regis getting 54. Bowling for TT, Ronillster Perreira was the top bowler snatching 2/15.
TT have now won two of their four matches in the tournament.
At Port Esquivel, Guyana remained unbeaten after defeating Jamaica by four runs. Guyana scored 181/6 batting first, before reducing Jamaica to 177/8 in 50 overs.
At Windalco Ground, Barbados got past Leeward Islands. Barbados posted 252/4 before dismissing Leeward Islands for 112.
The fifth and final round will be played tomorrow.
Round Five Fixtures – Guyana vs Barbados, Up Park Camp; TT vs Leeward Islands, Kensington Cricket Ground; Jamaica vs Windward Islands, Melbourne Oval.