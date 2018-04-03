The Church is not dying

Moderator of the Synod of the Presbyterian Church of TT, Reverend Annabell Lalla Ramkelawan, has trampled on a belief within the Church’s own membership that it is dying. She said the Church was not only alive but would “soar to greater heights.”

“We like to say that we are a dying faith, I not dying you know, I don’t know who dying not I and today says we are alive, we are alive, if anytime allyuh thought we were dead, we are risen, we are risen and we will continue to rise to greater heights and soar to greater heights.

“We are a strong and powerful people moving ahead with God’s spirit leading us and walking with us every step of the way,” she said. Ramkelawan was addressing a large contingent who had earlier participated in a processional walk from Naparima Girls High School, La Pique road to Naparima Boys College in San Fernando yesterday.

The theme of the walk was “Resurrection Victory” and witnessed several participants dressed as persons depicted in the Gospels such as Roman soldiers and angels or outfitted with colourful bonnets. Ramkelawan herself was dressed as Mary Magdalene complete with a head scarf and long dress.

The procession was led by a music truck which played a variety of religious songs and two pick-up trucks both of which carried floats depicting the empty tomb of Christ. Most of the participants carried placards which read: “Resurrection Victory”. Several vehicles also followed the procession as it made its way along Harris Promenade and then ONTO Independence Avenue before making the trek to the College.