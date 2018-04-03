Just In
Van with $360,000 in drugs found on Cabo Star Man in court for stealing guard dog Jail for "hungry" bandits More Problems for TT Spirit Schoolboy denied bail after allegedly stabbing teen
follow us
N Touch
Wednesday 4 April 2018
Local

St Joseph man fined $15,000 for selling TSTT batteries

A 21-year-old man will now have to pay $15,000 within three months or serve two years hard labour for selling TSTT's cell site batteries.

In a release today, the Telecommunications Services TT (TSTT), yesterday warned the public that those involved in the theft and illegal sale of its cell site batteries will be found and held accountable.

TSTT said its security made a breakthrough on an online portal that was suspected of selling batteries stolen from TSTT cell sites.

Comments

Reply to this story

Local