St Joseph man fined $15,000 for selling TSTT batteries
A 21-year-old man will now have to pay $15,000 within three months or serve two years hard labour for selling TSTT's cell site batteries.
In a release today, the Telecommunications Services TT (TSTT), yesterday warned the public that those involved in the theft and illegal sale of its cell site batteries will be found and held accountable.
TSTT said its security made a breakthrough on an online portal that was suspected of selling batteries stolen from TSTT cell sites.