Schoolboy denied bail after allegedly stabbing teen
A 16-year-old student of Trinity College East (TCE) appeared before the Children's Court in St Clair, last Wednesday to face an assault charge after he is alleged to have stabbed Shaquille Ramsay, 15, in the chest during a robbery on the college grounds last month.
According to reports, the teen was denied bail and remains in custody until the matter resumes next week Monday.
Newsday spoke to Ramsay's mother Elizabeth Solomon this afternoon who said her son had to be taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) last Friday after he complained of pain and swelling from his stab wound.