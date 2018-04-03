President Weekes still living at her private home
PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes is not taking up official residence at President's House, St Ann's, but continues to live at her private home in Diego Martin which she shares with her elderly mother.
Newsday learnt this yesterday at the swearing-in of Equal Opportunities Tribunal chairman Donna Prowell-Raphael and members of the Fair Trade Commission chaired by banker Dr Ronald Ramkissoon at the cottage at President's House.
Guiding media personnel at the event was Cheryl Lala, a communications consultant, who told Newsday that official titles of staff at President's House are still to be worked out.
She identified the President's aide-de-camp as the Defence Force's Major Lesley-Ann Mohammed.
Asked about the change of location of the swearing-in from the upstairs office used by former president Anthony Carmona to the cottage at the rear of the grounds, Lala said it was just a matter of the personal choice of each president.
Likewise when asked about the protocol of Weekes staying seated during much of the swearing-in, Lala similarly attributed this to personal preference.