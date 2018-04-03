Man accused of defrauding car dealer of $3 m denied bail

No bail was granted to an East Dry River man who appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate charged for allegedly attempting to defraud a Chaguanas used car dealer of $3 million.

Sean Lord, 50, of 6 Marcano Quarry Road, appeared before Eleventh Court Magistrate Cheron Raphael, yesterday when the single indictable charge was read out to him.

It is alleged that Lord, last week, attempted to defraud the used car dealer $3 million by falsely pretending he was the registered owner of the property at 10 Camaca Road, South Valsayn, and had the legal authority to sell the property.

Lord protested when the charge was read and tried to offer an explanation but Raphael said that she was not entertaining any statements from him as the matter was for the Chaguanas Magistrates Court.

“My business is to read the charge and transfer the matter.”

Lord also bemoaned that he wanted to see his children when told that bail would not be considered since the case was to be transferred and the magistrate in that court will deal with the issue of bail.

He is to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday.

Lord was arrested last week after investigations by officers of the Fraud Squad, led by acting Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, and included acting ASP Kent Gessian, Insp Lisa Cudjoe, WPC Lisanne Lazarus and Cpl Vinnel Bassarath.

The charge was laid by Sgt Brian Poppan.