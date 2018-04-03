Guaya United disappointed over lack of prize money

GUAYA UNITED, winners of League One and the League Cup contests, in the 2017 Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) season, are disappointed over the fact that they are yet to receive their prize monies.

Last June, the TTSL president Keith Look Loy and Caribbean Football Trust Limited (CFTL) chairman Chris Anderson signed an agreement whereby CFTL will offer a sum of $550,000 towards the running of the 2017 season.

But CFTL allegedly reneged on their deal and the TTSL has been unable to present any cash rewards to the 2017 league winners.

According to a representative of Guaya United Randy Hagley, “(This news) wasn’t received well because everybody was in high spirits. But I live in an environment where expect the unexpected.

“You can’t blame Keith and Super League for not handing out prize money,” he added, in a recent interview. Hagley is not taking on a confrontational role as far as this issue is concerned.

“If the people reneged on their promise, there is nothing we could do,” he said. “This is not the first time we win (a competition) and we didn’t get any money. We still have an outstanding balance from All Sports (Promotions, the previous organisers of the TT Super League).” Asked what would be his next step, Hagley replied, “We’re not taking legal action for that. We’re a member of the Super League and we know the Super League is strapped for cash.”

He added, “In the Super League’s case, they might be able to take legal action against (the CFTL). From where I stand, there is nothing we can do about it.”