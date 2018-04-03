General JN scorches field in Easter Guineas
UNDER SUNNY conditions at the Santa Rosa Park in Arima yesterday, General JN lived up to his pre-race favourite tag to scorch the field, en route to victory in the Easter Guineas, for West Indies-bred three-year-olds, on Race Day 11 action.
John Leotaud is the interim trainer of the Jamaican-bred horse due to a month-long suspension of John O’Brien. Regardless of the temporary change, General JN was untroubled in his successful pursuit of the $150,000 jackpot.
At the midway stage of the 1800-metre race – the first of the 2018 Triple Crown, General JN, ridden by Kerron Khelawan, was in front of the pack and, as the seconds went by, the gap between himself and the rest widened to such an extent that it became a battle for second place.
General JN completed his race in one minute 55.12 seconds, with Streaking Far, with Khelawan’s brother Dillon aboard, next to cross the finish line.
In the other major race of the 10-race card, Stockyard, ridden by Wilmer Galviz and owned by Harriram Gobin, triumphed in the Champagne Stakes, for three-year-olds and over, with a purse of $85,000.
Overall, Prayven Badrie was the most successful jockey with two victories, while Gobin was the best trainer with four wins, two more than Glenn Mendez.
Race Day 12 is scheduled for April 14.