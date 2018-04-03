Father of murdered teen: Wearing gold chains should not lead to death

19-year-old murder victim, Rinarco Balgobin was shot and killed during a robbery near his La Romaine home last Friday

The father of teenager Rinarco Balgobin, who was reportedly murdered over a gold chain, says people should not fear for their lives due to wearing jewellery.

Speaking to reporters at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this morning, the grieving father emotionally recalled his son's life and plans for the future.

He said his son would have been finalising his trip to the United States later this month if he had not been killed.

The father, who asked not to be identified, said he repeatedly warned his son about his jewellery and believes if he heeded his warning, he would be alive today.

"A man should be able to walk outside his house wearing his chain or his rings, or driving his car without having to worry about if he is going to die or not. The solution isn't to lock away your jewellery or your car, we need more police on the streets. This is no way for law-abiding people to live.

I always told him (Rinarco), that if he kept wearing that chain he would attract the wrong attention and now look at where we are."