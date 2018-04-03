CXC hosting green engineering boot camp

Dr Paulette Bynoe, boot camp facilitator.

Twenty-three teachers and two curriculum officers from across 13 Caribbean states will participate in a three-day boot camp hosted by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) from April 4 to 6 at the Iberostar Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Sponsored by Giz Reeta of Germany and the Organization of American States (OAS), the boot camp is designed to equip and familiarise teachers of Cape Green Engineering to use resources that have been created to support the implementation of the syllabus, which was launched in 2016.

At the completion of the boot camp, participants are expected to have a clear understanding of the requirements of the green engineering syllabus; a clear understanding of the resources developed to support the implementation of the syllabus and be able to use resources to guide students in the completion of the syllabus. They are also expected to be aware of the importance of resources to facilitate the formative assessment process; and, acquire first-hand information on the operations of a renewable energy facility.

Also they should be able to demonstrate an understanding of the requirements of the syllabus; demonstrate an understanding of how to implement resources in the teaching and learning process; and, use a range of resources to support diverse assessment strategies.

Dr Paulette Bynoe, project consultant will lead the boot camp. At tomorrow’s opening those expected to give remarks are Dr Devon Gardner, programme manager, Energy Unit at the Caricom Secretariat; Amanda Harris, project officer, Giz Reeta Programme, Caricom; and Juan Cruz Monticelli, senior energy specialist, Department of Sustainable Development, OAS.

Teachers participating in the boot camp will come from sixth-form schools and colleges in TT, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.