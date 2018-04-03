Businessman for court in $3 M land fraud

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear today before a Port-of Spain magistrate in connection with a $3 million land fraud. The man, of East Dry River, was charged over the weekend by Sgt Brian Popan of the Fraud Squad.

According to a police report, between March 28 - 31, the businessman attempted to obtain $3 million from a Chaguanas foreign used car dealer under the false pretence that he was the registered owner of land. Police said the man also told the buyer he had legal authority to sell and he did offer for sale a property at Camera Road, Valyasn South.

The businessman produced a false deed to the buyer. The buyer conducted further checks which revealed that the land was registered under the name of another man, not the businessman. A report was made to the Fraud Squad. Following investigations by Fraud Squad police, the man was arrested. The matter was investigated by Ag Snr Supt Dookhie, Insp Lisa Cudjoe, WPC Lisanne Lazarus, Cpl Vinnel Bassarath and Sgt Brian Popan. The businessman was arrested at his home in Port-of -Spain. He was later charged.