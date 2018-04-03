Bodies of two fishermen found

The bodies of 21-year-old Devon Trotman and Darion Mc Kenzie, 33, – who drowned on Sunday afternoon after their pirogue was capsized by a rogue wave between the Ortoire River and the sea – were recovered around midday on Easter Monday.

The bodies of the Sangre Grande fishermen were found by relatives who had been holding a vigil at Manzanilla Beach since the day before, after being informed that Trotman and Mc Kenzie were missing.

According to reports, Trotman and Mc Kenzie were among a group of five men who were in a pirogue at 1.30 pm on Sunday when a monster wave hit their boat as they attempted to manoeuvre it from the river to the sea. All five were thrown into the water and while lifeguards were able to rescue their three friends, Trotman and McKenzie were not so lucky. The two men reportedly never resurfaced after disappearing under the water.

Their frantic friends alerted police and a search was carried out but to no avail. Their families’ worst fears were realised when their bodies were spotted at Manzanilla Beach the following day. People bathing nearby looked on as relatives wept, unable to control their emotion.

Relatives said the men had been advised about the rip tide and dangerous current during this period, but Trotman and McKenzie felt they had the skills to deal with any situation and took the chance to venture out in the pirogue. The bodies were later taken to the Sangre Grande Mortuary.