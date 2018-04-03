Be merciful with families Rev Teelucksingh begs criminals

A man, dressed as a Roman soldier takes part in the Presbyterian Church’s first Resurrection Victory National Easter Parade yesterday at Naparima Boys College in San Fernando.

Saying the family in TT is facing its “darkest hour”, Presbyterian Minister Rev Daniel Teelucksingh yesterday pleaded with criminals to be “merciful” with other families as they may invoke the law of retribution which would endanger their own families.

He was addressing the Church’s first Resurrection Victory National Easter Parade at Naparima Boys College Auditorium in San Fernando.

“Indeed crime and violence, whether on the streets or in a home, domestic violence, any kind of violence leaves the family perilously endangered. The family unit in Trinidad and Tobago is facing its darkest hour,” Teelucksingh said.

“Today in this country there are many orphans because of crime and violence, there are many widows and widowers because of violence, grieving sisters and brothers all across this country. Violence has robbed homes of too many husbands and breadwinners, young men, women and children are often victims of a crime rate engulfing Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

He said the assault on the family could be seen in the murder of a teenager in La Romaine a few days ago over a gold chain or in the murder of a Mayaro mother and her unborn child or in the murders of four people at Sobo Village in La Brea.

“It was an assault on the home and family, on the institutions of home and family and these happenings are too frequent and too regular among us.”

Teelucksingh said Jesus’ appeal from the Cross, to those who are criminally minded is to “change your lifestyle, every murder, every theft and all acts of violence constitute those who destroy home and family life.”

“You the criminally minded out there who are contemplating what is happening in the story of the Crucifixion please be merciful on other families. Too often violence against a family member invokes the law of retribution and revenge would expose your own family to serious dangers.

“All criminally minded, I wish they would hear us on this Easter day, do unto others as you would have others do unto you,” he said.