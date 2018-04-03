Abraham, Merry progress to Catch Junior tennis quarters
ISABEL Abraham and Charlotte Merry were among the top performers when the 30th annual Catch National Junior Tennis Championships continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.
Competing in the girls Under-16 singles quarterfinals both Abraham and Merry recorded straight set victories. Abraham defeated Kelsey Leitch 6-1, 6-0, while Merry breezed past Jacinda Austin 6-0, 6-0. In other quarterfinal matches, Keesa Lee Young outlasted Maria Honore 6-3, 6-3 and Alexis Bruce got past Aalisha Alexis 6-2, 6-2.
In the boys Under-21 semifinals, Joshua Arnold and Kobe James had contrasting victories. Arnold defeated Keshan Moonasar 6-2, 7-5, while James fought back from a set down to get past Nabeel Mohammed 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The tournament continues today from 9 am and continues every day until Thursday.
OTHER RESULTS –
Boys Under-10 Round One: Messiah Permell def Jayden Mitchell 4-0, 4-2; Daniel Rahman def Lucas Small 4-1, 2-4, 4-1; Keyondre Duke def Liev Khan 4-0, 4-1; Jordell Chapman def Aasir Elder 4-0, 4-0.
Girls Under-12 Round One: Zara Ghuran def Adele Briggs 4-0, 4-1; Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph def Inara Chin Lee 4-1, 4-0.
Boys Under-12 Round One: Luca Denoon def Callum Koylass 4-1, 4-0; Jace Quashie def Isaiah Boxill 4-1, 4-3; Nathen Martin def Alexander Merry 4-2, 3-4, 4-2; Jaylon Chapman def Leeum Chan Pak 4-1, 4-0; Kale Dalla Costa def Daniel Jeary 4-3, 4-1; Alex Chin def James Hadden 4-3, 4-1.
Boys Under-14 Round One: Kyle Kerry def Sebastien Byng 6-3, 6-2; Saqiv Williams def Thomas Chung 6-3, 6-4
Nicholas Ready def Sebastian Sylvester 6-7, 6-1, 6-2; Ethan Wong def Jamal Alexis 6-2, 6-0; David Rodriguez def Beckham Sylvester 6-0, 6-1; Shae Millington def Charles Devaux 7-6, 7-5; Luca Shamsi def Syam Manchikanti 6-0, 6-0; Tim Pasea def Christopher Roberts 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.
Girls Under-14 Round One: Shauna Valentine def Maria Honore 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Ella Carrington def Zara Ghuran 6-2, 6-2.