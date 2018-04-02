TT Spirit awaiting repairs to radar system

CAROL MATROO

THE TT Spirit ferry has once again hit another snag, this time with its radar system.

While it was expected that the Spirit would have been back in operation for the Easter weekend, the vessel was still to be certified after failing four sea tests.

Chairman of the Port Authority of TT (PATT) Lyle Alexander yesterday told the Newsday that they expected the part to repair the radar was supposed to come in last night. He said without this component, safety issues would be affected.

The Spirit was placed on drydock for maintenance when several problems surfaced.

These included engine failure in May 2017, when the vessel had to go in for repairs. There it was found that two engines had to be rebuilt while the other two had to be serviced. A new crank shaft had to be acquired and two turbochargers had to be replaced.

Passengers with confirmed ferry tickets were being facilitated by Caribbean Airlines (CAL) until the Spirit came back on stream. LIAT has also been contracted to assist CAL until the seabridge is fully functional.

The water taxi Trini Flash was also being used to transport passengers when it caught on fire last Thursday and passengers had to be rescued by the cargo ferry Cabo Star.

Alexander said the delay in putting the Spirit on drydock was a contributing factor in the numerous problems they have encountered.

He said while CAL has been doing yeoman service, there were delays at the airports because of passengers showing up for flights when they were not scheduled.

“Delays at airports are not because of the efforts CAL is making, but because people turn up outside of the time they were expected,” he said

Alexander declined to say when the Spirit would be in operation.

“I want to stay away from giving you a date. When the vessel is safe and classified then it will be back out for sailing,” he said.