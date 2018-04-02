TT clinch Regional Under-19 Women's title

AN UNBEATEN half century from Shania Abdool led TT to the Regional Invitational Under-19 Women's Cricket title at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.

Abdool cracked 57 not out to guide TT to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Windward Islands in the final. Batting first, Windward Islands were reduced to a modest 92 for nine after being sent in by TT. Windward Islands lost wickets regularly as Leandra Ramdeen took three for 11 in four overs and Steffie Soogrim grabbed 2/9 in three overs for TT. C Williams and N Crafton were the top batters for Windwards scoring 16 and 13 respectively. The TT bowlers also boosted the Windwards total by giving away 26 extras which included 16 wides.

In reply, Abdool led the way scoring 57 not out off 54 deliveries as TT raced to 96/2 in 14.2 overs. Abdool, who struck six fours, shared in an opening partnership of 54 with D Joseph dominated by Abdool. When Joseph fell for six Abdool found another able partner in Alysha Gomez. Abdool and Gomez put on 30 for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for four with the score on 84.

Ramdeen (four not out) then joined Abdool and the pair took TT to the target with more than five overs to spare.