The Barnacle is coming Alternative to wrecking being explored

The Barnacle fuses to the windscreen of a car blocking the driver’s view until a fine is paid.

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

IF you park illegally in San Fernando in an area where the city’s wrecker cannot remove your vehicle, you may soon find yourself still paying that $500 release fine.

This as the San Fernando City Corporation is set to decide whether the Barnacle should make its TT debut.

The device is clamped to a vehicle’s windscreen and can only be removed after payment is received and a code entered. The device is placed in such a way that it obstructs the driver’s view. It can be remotely removed by calling a designated number and paying the fine via credit or debit card. Alternatively, if the driver does not have access to a card to pay wirelessly, cash can be used.

An attendant will have to collect the cash and release the vehicle.

On Wednesday last week, businessmen Nelson Silveira and Gary Hunt of Park Logic TT, demonstrated the strength of the barnacle to council members, clamping it to a desk and inviting members to try to remove it.

Acting Supt Martin took up the challenge and although the barnacle crackled as though it would break when he tried to raise it off the desk, it did not budge.

Speaking to the Newsday after the presentation, Silveira said the barnacle may be a more humane way of enforcing the law.

“This is an alternative for wrecking – wreckers can cause damage to cars and usually it’s very traumatic.

You come out and you don’t know where your car is or if someone stole it. Drivers don’t always know it’s the wrecker that took their car away.”

Hunt said the fees may remain the same as the wrecker or can increase based on the council’s discretion.

He said using the barnacle will not incur any cost to the corporation as Park Logic will provide the devices and attendants.

Mayor Junia Regrello said the council will vote on the use of the device within the next two weeks. He said if the decision is taken to use the barnacle, the wrecker will still be used.