Skull and bones found in house in St Joseph
NALINEE SEELAL
MARACAS / St Joseph police were yesterday led to a wooden house at Belle Vue, Acono Road where they found the skeletal remains of what appeared to be a human on a mattress.
According to reports, around 1pm yesterday officers were alerted to the skeletal remains by a man from Acono Road. The man said he was in the area searching for fruits when he saw the remains.
Officers first discovered the skull and vertebra on the mattress and a short distance away inside the house they found the pelvic bones.
Residents were interviewed to find out who lived in the house but no one had any information to assist the police. The bones were to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre and investigations are continuing.