Richards earns 400m hurdles bronze CARIFTA Games Day Two:

PATRICE Richards earned another bronze medal for TT when the 2018 Flow Carifta Games continued at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Bahamas, yesterday.

Richards, competing in the girls Under-17 400m hurdles finals, stopped the clock in one minute, 02.56 seconds (1:02.56).

Richards gave it her all in the event as she picked up an injury and left the track in a wheelchair. Jamaican Calisha Taylor won gold in 1:01.04, while Indea Cartwright of Bahamas took silver in 1:02.17.

In the boys Under-17 high jump finals, Che Saunders of TT finished fifth in 1.85m.

Avindale Smith initially earned silver in the boys 400m Under-17 event on Saturday. However, Smith was upgraded to gold as initial winner Kyle Gale of Barbados was disqualified for a lane infringement.

A number of TT athletes qualified for 200m finals. In the girls Under-17 200m preliminaries, Shaniqua Bascombe finished second in heat two in 23.99 seconds to earn a place in the final.

However, Taejha Badal did not qualify for the final after finishing second in heat four in 25.15. In the boys Under-17 200m, Smith looked in contention for another medal after winning heat two in 21.58 to earn a spot in the final. Shakeem McKay missed a place in the final after coming fourth in 22.38 in heat one.

In the girls 200m Under-20 preliminary race, Akilah Lewis booked a spot in the final with a 24.63 clocking in heat two. Timothy Frederick won heat two in 21.16 and qualified for the final of the boys 200m Under-20 event, while Tyrell Edwards was fifth and missed a place in the final after stopping the clock in 21.69 in heat three.

Up to press time last night TT had five medals - two gold and three bronze.