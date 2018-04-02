RC priest: Live the resurrection from your gut

RICHARDSON DHALAI

CHRISTIANS must not have a “head knowledge” of the Bible but must believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the “gut” if they are to positively impact the nation.

This was the message of RC Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju during Easter Sunday Mass at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando yesterday.

Addressing a large congregation, Sirju said the Bible was not a mathematical theorem like Pythagoras’ theorem which can be used to solve geometric problems but was a record of eye witnesses to the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

“The Bible tells a story and asks you if you are convinced about the story and what makes you a Christian is whether you believe the story is true.”

He said the Credo, which is a set of beliefs that strongly influences the way a person lives, and which is recited by new believers, was recently changed from “we believe” to “I believe” which is the Latin translation of the word Credo.

However, he said there were a lot of distractions which were leading people to question their beliefs such as a best-selling author who wrote a novel about Jesus saying he did not die on the Cross but was married to Mary Magdalene and fathered children with her.

“I have not read any single historian who would say that what that book says is true, but these things are influencing the minds of many persons,” he said.

Sirju said the way to counteract those fanciful beliefs were for Christians to live the resurrection from the gut or from their “belly” because that would result in life-changing attitudes.

“We have to wait on people and this would be easier if they see that we really believe from the gut.”