Pupils in Gayap workshop
AS part of its thrust towards improved fire management and agricultural practices, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) took 50 pupils from the Plum Road Presbyterian and Biche RC Primary Schools to the Fondes Amandes Community Reforestation Project (FARCP) Forest Prevention Gayap last month.
The Gayap (meaning lend a hand) is a two-day interactive workshop on reforestation and fire management. Through the use of stories, skits and music, students are taught the basics of planting, tending, fire prevention and trail marking.
The FACRP is one of the more innovative and successful eco-projects in the Caribbean, using a participatory model to community forestry that involves civil society, the corporate sector, schools and the community, said a media release.
The EMA recognised the significance of this event, as they manage a similar project called the National Restoration, Carbon Sequestration, Wildlife and Livelihoods Project. The project focuses on the restoration and management of the Nariva Swamp, wildlife conservation and sustainable community development.
The Gayap aids in the sharing experiences which allows for greater partnerships between the EMA and the FARCP where both agencies can learn and improve its activities.