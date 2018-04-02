Police confident crime will decrease in Sando

IT’S NOT A FIGHT: A commuter congratulates San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello on the work he is doing in the city, during a walkabout with Southern Division police on Thursday last week.

RICHARDSON DHALAI

CONFIDENT that anti-crime measures such as increased foot and mobile police patrols will reduce crime in San Fernando, Southern Division superintendent Yusuff Gaffar is encouraging shoppers and the general public to return to the city.

Gaffar spoke with reporters on Thursday last, when he and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello went on a walkabout along High Street.

He said the police seized 44 guns for the first three months of 2018 and reiterated their commitment to work with the various stakeholders, including the city corporation.

Gaffar said, “We have increased patrols by foot and mobile and, so far, it has worked.

We have seen crime decrease, so we encourage people to come to the Southern Division and, by extension, San Fernando.”

Regrello echoed Gaffar’s sentiments and warned criminal elements, “Stay out of San Fernando.”

However, he slammed certain unnamed people who had described traffic moving in and out of the city as a “circus” and pointed out that at 9.30am, there were no signs of gridlock on the streets.

“I’m hearing that San Fernando is a circus, and I am looking for the circus and I am not seeing the circus.

I find it is flowing. We have some errant drivers you have to talk to and this is why some recommendations have been made for us to implement.“

He said recommendations were also being considered on illegal street vending, a perennial problem in San Fernando.