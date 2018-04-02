No money for mas trophies

UCIC president Dr Vijay Ramlal.

GARY CARDINEZ

FOR the first time in 24 years the Uptown Carnival Improvement Committee (UCIC) held its annual prize-giving ceremony and had not one trophy to be given out.

Many people were shocked when they arrived at the 2018 prize-giving ceremony held on the Piccadilly Greens, behind the bridge, East Dry River, Port of Spain on Tuesday evening and did not see the usual table full of shining trophies.

In his address and in the presence of Colin Lucas, the chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC), UCIC President Dr V J Ramlal said, “This is the birthplace of TT Carnival. East Dry River is where everything took place, the Greens is an historical site, but is always seen as one of the challenging places in Port of Spain.“Still, we have the best presentation of bands for Carnival, people are able to stay in their homes and view the parade of bands.This place is pleasant, peaceful and enjoyable and there are no reports of violence.”

Ramlal continued, “This year there is one sad moment. This is the first time in 24 years the 100-plus trophies are not on display to hand out. Clearly the harsh economic times have fallen on us. But you will not leave empty-handed, as you will receive a certificate and a cheque. I prefer to forego the trophies than to put the organisation’s name in the red.

“Hopefully next year we will be back to normal.”

The NCC usually gives the UCIC the prize money.

On hearing this, Lucas said, “I am saddened and dismayed that there are no trophies to be handed out today. I told the minister (of Culture) and she told me, “You know what you have to do, try and find some help to rectify this trophy situation.’

“In fact, when I get to office tomorrow I will mandate my finance person to dig out a five cent, a ten cent, a dollar (to which the audience replied, ‘Dollar, dollar, dollar), to change this trophy thing. Whatever has to be done would be done, you have my word. Too many good things happen here to go unrewarded, unnoticed and appreciated. The NCC will not be a part of that paradigm.”

Lucas also told the audience they should not believe everything they hear about the Greens. “I was never afraid to come here, I have been a visitor to behind the bridge since I was a musician and nothing and no one ever interfered with me.

“In fact all I got from the people was love. ‘Sound Rev, how yuh going?’ was the usual greeting. Who don’t come here just don’t know what they are missing.”

The UCIC thanked all the mas bands, music trucks, steelbands, the participants and the 115 bands which crossed the stage on Carnival Monday and Tuesday for making 2018 a success.

Ninety-two prizes were give out on Tuesday in all categories from mini-bands to individuals, kings and queens and J’Ouvert and large bands.