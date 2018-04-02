Nigel’s comes to the Boulevard

The Head sisters Tylah, left, and LeAndra perform in the lounge.

GARY CARDINEZ

THE newest liming spot in the city was officially opened last week Friday at 13 Cipriani Boulevard. Nigel’s on the Boulevard is a unique place where patrons can enjoy the best of three worlds. Even before you enter the doors there is the ambience of liming on the pavement.

As you enter the door there is the feeling of being in an air-conditioned lounge which is semi-private and if that does not hold your interest, you can then enter into the courtyard in the back for a more private lime.

Opening night saw veteran pianist Felix Roach and the Head sisters –LeAndra and Tylah– perform in the lounge while drummer Roger Salloum held a live jazz event in the courtyard. The jazz session included musicians Wayne Guerra (keys), Russell Durity (bass), Michael Chang Wai (guitar) and Rellon Brown (trumpet). Singers Juliet Robin and Carla Gonzales also performed with the band.

All this was happening while several tables full of patrons were outside enjoying the view Cipriani Boulevard had to offer.

Nigel Newallo, 29, is the man behind the new establishment and says he got into the business quite by accident.

Newallo explained, “A friend asked me to help out the previous owner (Bobby’s) which I did, but bad management saw the establishment going downhill. I decided to put some more money into the project and when Bobby left I took over.

“It is not like I am restaurateur, actually I specialised in communications. I was Flow’s lead engineer for the South Caribbean but I had to protect my investment. People still ask me to come and work for them but it will mean leaving Trinidad and Tobago.”

Dedication and determination has Nigel at the helm of his own place today. He said one day he alone had to barbecue and cash 200 meals at Bobby’s and that made him realise that he can run his own place. Newallo admits that there was no end of trouble bringing the place to what it is now and is pleased to say it is now open for every and anyone .

“I took time to develop a lunch clientele and having established that I am now concentrating on entertainment, said the quiet Newallo.

“I intend to win all my customers with great service, they must always go out and tell their friends how great the service is at Nigel’s.

Felix Roach was honoured by his friends on the evening for his long-standing contribution to music in TT.