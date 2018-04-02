Four Venezuelans held with marijuana

NALINEE SEELAL

FOUR Venezuelans who were coming into this country to barter honey, hammocks and other items were arrested by members of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) near Gasparee Island shortly after 1.30 am yesterday.

According to reports, the police in company with Coast Guard officers were on routine patrol when they saw a pirogue with four men who attempted to flee on seeing the officers .

They were pursued and a search was done on their vessel where police allegedly found marijuana hidden among the honey and the hammocks.

The suspects, who did not speak English, were held and taken to the OCIU office where they were expected to be charged with possession of marijuana.

Yesterday an interpreter was assisting police with interviewing the men who are all in their 30’s.

The suspects told police they were accustomed to trading goods and had customers who are also boat owners.

They said the bartering was usually transacted at sea and the marijuana was smuggled in for a particular customer living in one of the islands off the north western peninsula.