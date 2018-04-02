Eastmond, Costa star at Madonna Easter Classic

In the Men’s Elite 1 race, Jamol Eastmond, right, placed first in the event at Easter Cycling Classic, on Friday night, at the Arima Velodrome.

Sherdon Pierre

Jamol Eastmond and Alexi Costa both of Heatwave Cycling Club were adjudged the most outstanding male and female senior cyclists when the two-day NLCB sponsored Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club`s Easter Cycling Classic 2018 concluded, on Saturday night, at the Arima Velodrome.

The 30-lap main event took longer than usual to be completed as youngster Tariq Woods and Cheyenne Awai collided six laps into the race resulting in a ten-minute delay.

However, Barbadian Eastmond didn’t lose focus as he grabbed the final gold medal of the meet by winning quite comfortably despite being a highly competitive race. Impressive junior Aaron Alleyne (Phoenix) finished second as he held off Adam Alexander (Team Raiders) in tight finish on the line. Eastmond was made to work harder for his other gold medal in the Men`s Elite 1 (8 laps). He pulled away from the group of other cyclists with 250 metres left in the race but he was chased down by Jabari Whiteman (PSL) and Tyler Cole (Team DPS) who had to settle for second and third respectively despite their efforts.

Alexi Costa justified her award as the top female elite cyclist by winning the Women Elite 1 by a huge margin. She blew away her competitors as she led from the start to finish of the 5 lap event. Dahlia Palmer (Team DPS) was a distant silver medalist followed by Dominique Lovell (Breakway) third. D’Angelo Harris (Rigtech Sonics) was unstoppable in the Juvenile Boys Under 15. He won the 5-lap event on Friday evening and the 3-lap event the night after. Joshua Rawlins (South Claine) grabbed a double silver and Tariq Woods (Team Woods) with two bronze medals.

Outstanding cyclists in the various categories:

Elisha Greene Jr - Phoenix Cycle Club (Under 7 Boys)

Melina Lopez - Rigtech Sonics (Under 7 Girls)

Jeduthun Henry - Rigtech Sonics ( Under 9 Boys)

Renee Fortune - Open Road ( Under 9 Girls)

Jaquan Elbourne - Open Road (Under 11 Boys)

Maia Seyjagat - Arima Wheelers (Under 11 Girls)

Judah Neverson - Rigtech Sonics (Under 13 Boys)

Kyra Williams - Open Road (Under 13 Girls)

Devante Lawrence - Arima Wheelers (Under 15 Boys