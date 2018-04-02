Andrews, James advance to Under-18 Catch final
CHE Andrews and Kobe James qualified for the final in the boys Under-18 singles category, when the 30th Annual Catch National Junior Tennis Championships 2018 continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.
In the first Under-18 boys singles semi-final, Andrews defeated Jaydon Alexis 6-2, 7-6, while James got past Adam Escalante 6-1, 6-1.
In round one of the boys Under-21 singles Joshua Arnold eased to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Adam Scott. In the girls Under-10 singles round robin event, Abigail Chin Lee and Zahra Shamsi were among the top performers. Chin Lee outlasted Brianna Harricharan 4-0, 4-1 and also defeated Eva Pasea 4-0, 4-0. Shamsi had to work hard for her victories getting past both Faith Phillip and Harricharan 4-2, 1-4, 5-3.
In the girls Under-12 singles round robin, Cameron Wong was a 4-0, 4-0 winner over Avila Marshall, while Jordane Dookie recorded an identical win over Adele Briggs.
The tournament continues today from 9 am and continues everyday until Thursday.