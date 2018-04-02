Just In
Monday 2 April 2018
Sports

Andrews, James advance to Under-18 Catch final

Shae Millington returns to Etan Wong yesterday during a Boys Under-14 match at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua for the annual Catch national Juniour Tennis Championships. Photo by Sureash Cholai

CHE Andrews and Kobe James qualified for the final in the boys Under-18 singles category, when the 30th Annual Catch National Junior Tennis Championships 2018 continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

In the first Under-18 boys singles semi-final, Andrews defeated Jaydon Alexis 6-2, 7-6, while James got past Adam Escalante 6-1, 6-1.

Etan Wong returns to Shae Millington in the Under-14 Boys at the 30th annual Catch National
Juniour Tennis Championships, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Wong won 4-1,4-1. Photo by Sureash Cholai

In round one of the boys Under-21 singles Joshua Arnold eased to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Adam Scott. In the girls Under-10 singles round robin event, Abigail Chin Lee and Zahra Shamsi were among the top performers. Chin Lee outlasted Brianna Harricharan 4-0, 4-1 and also defeated Eva Pasea 4-0, 4-0. Shamsi had to work hard for her victories getting past both Faith Phillip and Harricharan 4-2, 1-4, 5-3.

In the girls Under-12 singles round robin, Cameron Wong was a 4-0, 4-0 winner over Avila Marshall, while Jordane Dookie recorded an identical win over Adele Briggs.

The tournament continues today from 9 am and continues everyday until Thursday.

 

