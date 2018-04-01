‘We love the tabla’ Afro-Trini siblings learn the art of Indian drumming

Tabla talent: Sean Efemera Johnson and his sister Anaborhi enjoy playing the tabla at the Kala Sandhya hosted by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Cultural Cooperation at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation on March 13.

SEETA PERSAD

Nine-year-old Sean Efemera Johnson, and his sister Anaborhi, seven, captured everyone's attention when they played tabla drums at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Cultural Cooperation, last month.

As children of Nigerian and Guyanese parents, their skill in executing teen taal (tabla beats) impressed the audience attending the Kala Sandhya hosted by the institute at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation in central Trinidad on March 13. The Kala Sandhya was an evening of Indian cultural performances.

Sean and Anaborhi are the son and daughter of Dr Elohaor Zirehbe, a Nigerian, and Guyanese Deon Johnson, and were both born in south Trinidad. They live with their mother in Cocoyea, San Fernando and are students of St Clement's Vedic School in Ste Madeleine.

Their interest in the tabla was kindled by Sashi Kant Pathak of India who began teaching tabla drumming at the school two years ago, and is also an instructor at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute.

Sean, a standard three student, says he fell in love with the tabla from the moment he heard his teacher play the drums at school.

"I really wanted to try the drums and I am glad I had the opportunity to learn the drums at my school," he told Newsday Kids. Sean is also very happy that his younger sister joined him to learn to play the instrument.

Anaborhi, who is in standard one, flashed a charming smile when asked about her interest in the drums.

"I am following my brother in learning the tabla so we can go places together as one team," she said.

The siblings enjoy practising with their schoolmates, and they all have impressed Pathak with their discipline since the tabla requires intricate hand movements.

Principal Vijante Rampersad also applauded the children and their accomplishments under Pathak's guidance. Rampersad said she encourages her students to learn more than academics and includes yoga and music and chess among the school's extra curricular activities. Fridays are set aside for art, performing arts and sports.

Tabla drumming is not the only interest, Sean and Anaborhi share. Their favourite subjects are mathematics and science and they want to follow in their mother's footstep and become a medical doctor. She is their hero, they said.

Dr Zirehbe came to Trinidad ten years ago and made a home here.

"I am happy that my kids are interested in the tabla drums as they are really dedicated to the art and I know they will one day excel in beating the drums," she said. She encourages them to practise and enjoy the artform.

Sean and Anaborhi said they were excited to see photographs of themselves performing, and liked wearing East Indian clothes for the cultural show. Sean wore a kurta and Anaborhi had on a shalwar kaneez.

Given their love for Indian culture many may think curry is their favourite dish, but it's not–pizza is.