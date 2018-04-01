TT lose to Guyana in Regional Under-15

THE TT Under-15 batsmen struggled for the second time in as many matches in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 Cricket tournament, falling to Guyana by 32 runs in round three at Windalco Cricket Ground in Jamaica, yesterday.

TT seemed to be in control of the match at the halfway stage after dismissing Guyana for 105 in 45.5 overs. Ronnilster Perreira was the best bowler for TT grabbing three for 11, while Zeynul Ramsammy and Chanderpaul Ramraj both scored 16 for Guyana.

In reply, TT were skittled out for 73 in 35.2 overs with Safeik Khan and Ramraj taking 4/11 and 4/18 respectively. In the last match the TT batsmen also could not deliver. Chasing 159 to win against Jamaica on Thursday in round two, TT were dismissed for 129. TT now have one win from three matches in the tournament.

In another round three match, Windward Islands defeated Leeward Islands by seven wickets. Leeward Islands were dismissed for 70, before Windwards posted 71/3.

In the last round three match Barbados got past Jamaica by four wickets. Batting first, Jamaica posted 167/7 before Barbados got to 168/6 in 46.2 overs.

Tomorrow’ Round Four Fixtures

Leeward Islands vs Barbados, Windalco Cricket Ground

Guyana vs Jamaica, Jamalco Cricket Ground

TT vs Windward Islands, Chedwin Park