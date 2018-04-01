Sinanan mum on boat reports

Rohan Sinanan

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has declined to comment on media reports of a survey which stated that T&T Express was operating for months with multiple safety defects.

According to an article in a local newspaper UK-based Inverse Engineering Ltd conducted a survey and pointed out the dilapidated and dangerous conditions of both the T&T Express and the T&T Spirit. Sinanan in a brief telephone interview on Friday was asked to respond to the survey but said, “I prefer not to comment.”

With both ferries out of service, the water taxi Trini Flash was brought in to assist with the seabridge but on Tuesday the vessel caught fire and 63 passengers had to be rescued by the MV Cabo Star. Six of the passengers rescued were treated for minor conditions and released.

In response to that incident United National Congress (UNC) deputy leader Jearlean John on Thursday called for Sinanan to be removed as minister. On Friday Sinanan said, “She is free to say whatever she has to say. She is doing what she feels will help the UNC.”

At the UNC Monday Night Forum last week Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the Opposition planned to bring a motion of no confidence against Sinanan in Parliament over the seabridge collapse. Sinanan on Friday said that was within their rights to do.