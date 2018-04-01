Mixed results for M12 Football Academy at Carapichaima finals
THERE WERE mixed results for M12 Football Academy, in the finals of the 18th annual Carapichaima Youth Football Super League, on March 17 at the Chaguanas Indoor Sports Complex.
In the Under-12 final, M12 Football Academy defeated Weston 2-1.
Nickel Gormandy and Kyshaun Joseph found the back of the net for M12 Football Academy, while Aaron Woo scored for Weston.
But, in the Under-14 decider, M12 Football Academy suffered a 4-0 trouncing from Crown Trace. Eligal Payne, Dwight Jordan, Marcus Peters and Javel Ransom got the names on the scoresheet for Crown Trace.
Trendsetter Hawks needed kicks from the penalty spot to defeat Eagles United 1-0, after the scores were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.
Jasheem Pierre and Jayden Samuel got the goals for Trendsetter Hawks during regulation time, while Superme Outar and Negaste Moore responded for Eagles United.