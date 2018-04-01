Man held with cocaine in Tobago

One man was arrested for the possession of cocaine, another was held for the possession of an illegal firearm and $20,000 in speeding tickets were issued during several anti-crime exercises in Tobago on Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

The exercises were spearheaded by Senior Superintendent attached to the Tobago Police Bureau Joanne Archie.

Around 1.30 am on Friday, during a road exercise in Crown Point, a 33-year-old man from Canaan/Bon Accord was arrested for possession of a Sig Sauer pistol with nine rounds of 9mm ammunition. During the same police operation another man, also 33 years old, was arrested for the possession of 27 grams of cocaine. Over 40 people were arrested for various offences including driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of narcotics, driving without drivers permit and insurance, outstanding warrants and exceeding the 50km speed limit in the Scarborough, Old Grange and Crown Point.

Archie said 20 speeding tickets were also issued.