Joseph wins Carifta javelin gold

VEAYON Joseph won TT’s first gold medal at the 2018 Flow Carifta Games at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Bahamas, yesterday.

Competing in the boys Under-17 javelin, Joseph was a class above the field winning gold with a top throw of 55.92m. Finishing in second place was Keyshawn Strachan of Bahamas with a top effort of 50.14m, while Katrell Pierre of Turks and Caicos took bronze in 45.24m. In the boys Under-17 400m final, Avindale Smith of TT copped silver in 47.54 seconds.

Smith was in front with 50m left, but Barbadian Kyle Gale ended strong to win gold in 47.07, while home town boy Raymond Oriaki took bronze in 47.75.

In the girls Under-20 100m final, Akilah Lewis earned bronze for TT with a time of 11.51 finishing behind two Jamaicans. Janae Spinks also represented TT in the final finishing sixth in 11.69. Also earning bronze for TT was Ianna Roach in the girls Under-20 shot put recording a top throw of 12.91m. Aiko James of Jamaica won gold in 13.53m, while Lacee Barnes snatched silver with a 13.40m effort.

In the girls Under-17 100m final Shaniqua Bascombe of TT just missed a medal finishing fourth in 11.77, while Shakeem McKay also of TT, was fifth in 10.98 in the boys Under-17 100m final.

TT had two athletes represented in the boys Under-20 100m final with Tyrell Edwards finishing sixth in 10.59 and Ako Hislop ending seventh in 10.66.

In the girls Under-17 400m final, the TT pair of Rae-Ann Serville (55.03) and Natasha Fox (56.96) finished fifth and seventh respectively. Serville looked strong for the first 300m and seemed in contention for a medal. However, she faded in the final 100m and had to settle for fifth.

In the boys Under-20 400m final, Onal Mitchell ended in sixth position after clocking 48.16. The Games continue today and concludes tomorrow.