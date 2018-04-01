Escalante, Koylass start strong at Catch Tennis
ADAM Escalante and Victoria Koylass made quick starts when the 30th Annual Catch National Junior Tennis Championships 2018 served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.
Escalante and Koylass both recorded straight set wins in round one of the Under-18 singles. In the boys division, Escalante defeated Caleb Bachew 6-0, 6-0 while Koylass outlasted Rhyse Houllier 6-1, 6-1 in the girls category.
Also advancing in the Under-18 girls category were Kelsey Leitch who got past Stephanie Sirju 6-2, 6-1, Raeann Villaroel defeated Kadiya Roberts 6-2, 6-3 and Shaniya Beckles got past Tameka Peterson by a walkover. Che Andrews also advanced past round one of the boys Under-18 singles with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Nathan Valdez.
The tournament continues today from 9 am.
OTHER RESULTS
Boys Under-14 Round Robin
David Rodriguez def Andre Augustine 4-0, 4-0
Saqiv Williams def Ty Mitchell 4-0, 4-0
Ethan Wong def Tyler Hart 4-0, 4-0
Kyle Kerry def Nathen Martin 4-0, 4-0
Luca Shamsi def Mervyn Francis 4-0, 4-0
Christopher Roberts def Daniel Jeary 4-0, 4-1
Sebastian Sylvester def Drew Quashie 4-1, 4-1
Tim Pasea def Lorcan Chan Pak 2-4, 4-1, 5-3
Beckham Sylvester def Jace Quashie 4-2, 4-2
Thomas Chung def Emmanuel Porther 4-2, 4-1
Jamal Alexis def Ethan-Jude Trestrail 4-0, 4-0
Syam Manchikanti def Tavian Doolam 4-0, 4-0
Charles Devaux def Loreto Albornoz 4-0, 4-0
Nicholas Ready def Nathen Martin 4-0, 4-1
Boys Under-16 Round One
Ebolum Nwokolo def Joel Augustine 6-0, 6-2
Girls Under-16 Round One
Kryshelle Cudjoe def Aralia Blackman 6-2, 6-0
Boys Under-12 Round Robin
Alex Chin def Matthew Guedez 4-1, 2-4, 4-1