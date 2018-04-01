Decent showing for TT swimmers Despite late arrivals in Jamaica…

TRINIDAD AND Tobago swimmers produced a decent showing, in their preliminary round events, on the opening day of the 2018 CARIFTA Aquatic Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre, Kingston, Jamaica yesterday.

Zarek Wilson qualified for two of last night’s finals – boys 11-12 50-metre backstroke (along with compatriot Nikoli Blackman) and boys 11-12 100m butterfly (along with teammate Joshua Changar).

Some of the TT swimmers who progressed to last night’s deciders included Zoe Anthony (girls 11-12 200m breaststroke), Obadyah Ince (boys 15-17 200m breaststroke), Gabrielle Vickles (girls 11-12 50m backstroke), Ornella Walker (girls 15-17 50m backstroke) and Jeron Thompson (boys 15-17 50m backstroke).

Four other national swimmers who were vying for medals were Caitlyn Look Fong and Zoe Anthony (girls 11-12 100m butterfly), Racine Ross (girls 15-17 100m butterfly) and Kael Yorke (boys 15-17 100m butterfly).

But it was a race against time for the TT team to get to Jamaica, according to a post on the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) Facebook page.

“The majority of the team were scheduled to depart on a charter at 4 pm (on Friday), but due to some documentary issues with the travel agent and the airline, the charter did not leave until after midnight.

“The team had some additional challenges with its booking as the five persons were scheduled to leave in the afternoon via the US to Jamaica, did not depart until after midnight as well,” the media release continued. “A further complication did arise as the five arrived in Ft. Lauderdale as due to customs delays, the athletes missed their connecting flight to Jamaica.”

According to ASATT, “The quintet eventually made it to Montego Bay late (yesterday) morning.”

The CARIFTA Aquatics Championships will continue today and run until Tuesday.