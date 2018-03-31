TT to begin Aquatics challenge today
THE 2018 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships will splash off today with representatives from 25 countries vying for top honours in the four-day meet, at the National Aquatics Centre, Kingston, Jamaica.
The TT contingent left for the Championships yesterday, after weeks of conjecture regarding the financial sum required to send the squad to Jamaica.
The major names on the 24-member TT swim team are Jeron Thompson and Kael Yorke. Thompson is a former Youth Commonwealth medallist while, Yorke participated in the World Juniors Championships last year.
Both will compete in the Boys 15-17 age group, as well as Graham Chatoor, Obadayah Ince, Aqeel Joseph and Josiah Parag, while Ornella Walker, Racine Ross, Lleana Boacage, Jahmia Harley and Daniele Williams will be the girls 15-17 entrants.
Kadon Williams is the lone TT representative in the 13-14 age group (boys and girls), but there are a number of participants in the 11-12 age group.
In the boys 11-12, Zarek Wilson, Nikoli Blackman, Josiah Changar, Sheni St Hillaire and Stachys Hartley will be featuring while Savannah Chee Wah, Zoe Anthony, Gabrielle Vickles, Caitlyn Look Fong, Amelia Rajack, Nesheilah Caseman and Joy Blackett will vie for medals in the girls 11-12.
The TT team will be coached by Shawn Pouchet, with Dexter Browne and Chabeth Haynes as his assistants, while Anne Thompson is the chaperone.
And the national squad named for the Open Water events are Dominique Nurse-Allen, Cheyenne Cabral (girls 14-15), Sabrina David, Chisara Santana, Raven Toney (girls 16-18), Josiah Parag, Gabriel Bynoe and William Reyes (boys 16-18). The technical staff for the Open Water group are Hazel Haynes (coach) and Dereck Changar (head of delegation).