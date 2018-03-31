‘People need Jesus in their lives’

Members of the Dolorosa Production Company re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at the Eddie Hart Grounds in Tunapuna yesterday.

Marlene Augustine

While God made the ultimate sacrifice for his son to be crucified on the Cross for his people, there is a need for everyone to return to Jesus to bring back peace and love among fellow men.

This was the call made by Anne Shahid, of Via Dolorosa Production Company, as she led a group of actors to re-enact the crucifixion of Christ, at the Eddie Hart Ground, Tacarigua.

“People need Jesus Christ in their lives.

When we have Jesus people will change.

No one cannot change for themselves, but if Jesus is in them people would change. He died on the Cross to save all of us, and we need to return to him if we want to see changes in our lives, in our communities and throughout the world.”

As a small group gathered in the pavilion looking on, Shahid said with the crime situation increasing in the country, people have no other alternative for help, but in Jesus Christ.

“This is why we all must remember how significant this day (Good Friday) is to us all. With all the crime taking place in the country it is important for people to remember the 14 stations if the Cross because we can relate to each station of the cross in our own lives. There is also a need for peace in the country and we can only achieve it with Jesus Christ in our lives.

“Those in society who feel turning to crime is the only way...you to can change if you give your life to Jesus, you to can change.

Through him we can all change. It is my hope to reach out to as much people as I can, to remind people about how important it is to have Jesus Christ in their lives.

We have to focus on God, focus on the cross and through Christ suffering, we will come out victorious just like Jesus when he raised from the dead,” she said.

Shahid said it is important for her to stage the production every year because the more she dramatise the production in different parts of TT, the Caribbean or internationally, it is her hope people will come out to see the production and allow Jesus in theirs lives.