Natl hockey teams looking ahead to CAC Games
THE TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s and women’s national programmes are set to resume training in preparation for the forthcoming Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 20-29.
This multi-sport regional championship event is held every four years. This year will be the 23rd edition of the competition. The top two teams from this tournament will advance to the Pan American Games in Peru in August 2019.
The women’s training squad, guided by coach Anthony Marcano, will resume training on Monday with 32 athletes vying for the final 16. Marcano will have his sights set on a top two finish after the women failed to defend their title in the 22nd edition, ending at a disappointing fourth place behind Cuba, Mexico and Dominican Republic.
Glenn “Fido” Francis will coach the men’s squad as they seek the coveted gold medal having settled for silver behind Cuba in 2014 and Mexico in 2010. The team resumed training earlier this month with a series of fitness tests. Francis will have his work cut out for him as he seeks to decrease the squad from 65 to 40 athletes by mid-April.
The training squads for this tournament will comprise of six athletes from Tobago – one female and five males.
Technical Teams –
Women: Anthony Marcano (coach); Natalie Nieves, Stacey Sui Butt (assistant coaches); Jennifer Lander (manager); Christabella George-Ford, Roxanne Dey (assistant managers); Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist); Derek Ashby (trainer); Zynul Khan (team doctor).
Men: Glenn ‘Fido’ Francis (coach); Dwain Quan Chan (assistant coach); Marlon Granderson (manager); Kirth Davis, Kimberly Wellington (assistant managers); Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist); Derek Ashby (trainer); Zynul Khan (doctor).