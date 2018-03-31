Music masters
THE 32nd biennial Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival came to an end with the Senior Finale at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on March 17.
Trophies for the most outstanding performers were distributed among several performances while various sponsors representatives lamented the lack of audience participation.
The adjudicators showered praises on the organisation for a wonderful festival, Dorothy Howden said, “This was the revelation of a whole new world for us, soca, parang, steelpan, African drumming. It was a new language. It would have been great if Mozart wrote a symphony for the steelpan.
“I truly love the way you respect your national anthem, this was one big learning experience for us, one which will leave us with great memories.”
There were two special guests on the show, Kimoy Noray of Tobago who won the Best Contemporary Religious Solo (Junior Championships) who could not perform on March 16 because of flight problems. She gave a sterling performance of Precious Lord.
The second guest was Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) who performed Mother Earth and Ring the Bell.