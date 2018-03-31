Just In
‘People need Jesus in their lives’ 7 deadly sins destroying humanity Cops rescue child bride Hundreds seek blessing from Supari Mai Showy send-off for Sheron
follow us
N Touch
Saturday 31 March 2018
Features

Music masters

Kimoy Noray of Tobago who won the Best Contemporary Religious Solo (Junior Championships)

THE 32nd biennial Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival came to an end with the Senior Finale at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on March 17.

Trophies for the most outstanding performers were distributed among several performances while various sponsors representatives lamented the lack of audience participation.

Nataki Lendor was the Most Outstanding Vocalist.

The adjudicators showered praises on the organisation for a wonderful festival, Dorothy Howden said, “This was the revelation of a whole new world for us, soca, parang, steelpan, African drumming. It was a new language. It would have been great if Mozart wrote a symphony for the steelpan.

“I truly love the way you respect your national anthem, this was one big learning experience for us, one which will leave us with great memories.”

Holistic Music School won the Spirit of the Festival Trophy.

There were two special guests on the show, Kimoy Noray of Tobago who won the Best Contemporary Religious Solo (Junior Championships) who could not perform on March 16 because of flight problems. She gave a sterling performance of Precious Lord.

The second guest was Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) who performed Mother Earth and Ring the Bell.

 

Comments

Reply to this story

Features