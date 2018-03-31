Just In
Saturday 31 March 2018
Ming keeps music coming

Ming smiles as he performs.

AFTER a small hiatus Michael Ming Low Chew Tung and his band Elan Parle returned to the limelight on Sunday evening live at Kaiso Blues Cafe.

The cafe was jammed wall-to-wall as Ming had bassist Rodney Alexander, drummer Richard Joseph, guitarist Judah Bharath and pannist Natasha Joseph as well as singer John John Francis working their magic on a very appreciative audience.

Rodney Alexander is tuned into Natasha Joseph.

The songs just kept coming rolling off of Ming’s keyboard with each musician giving solos from their heart. When Ming said he was about to play his last song there was a collective cry of “one more” very reminiscent of David Rudder’s One More Officer, one more.

The musicians obliged with Francis coming back on stage to fullfil the request.

 

