CAL introduces ‘2 Bags Fly Free’ promotion
Caribbean Airlines has introduced its “2 Bags Fly Free” promotion for customers travelling between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale.
A statement from the airline said effective immediately economy customers travelling between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale will be entitled to two free checked bags at 50 lbs each.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for travel, as well as persons planning to book travel to/from Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale will be entitled to two free checked bags. Business class passengers travelling on the route will continue to be allowed 3 free checked pieces of luggage.
Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines chief executive officer said, “At Caribbean Airlines we are continuously looking at ways to enrich our product offering and to reward our loyal customers.
Our “2 Bags Fly Free” promotion provides the ideal platform to thank our customers for continuing to Fly Caribbean.” Caribbean Airlines offers daily service to Fort Lauderdale from Montego Bay and Kingston, Jamaica.