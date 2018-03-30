YTC introduces aquaponics

A resident of the Youth Training Centre (YTC) enquires about the operation of the newly-installed aquaponics system from fisheries administrator Eustace Phillips from the Ministry of Agriculture.

AQUAPONICS farming will be added to the list of vocational and trade skills available to over 70 youth in the 14 to 18 age range at the Youth Training Centre (YTC).

The Aquaponics Unit will further complement the rehabilitation of the youth giving them the opportunity to manage the daily operations of the system, harvest the vegetable and fish produce with the eventual intention of processing, packaging and even selling the produce, said a media release.

Aquaponics is a combination of hydroponics – growing plants in water – and aquaculture – rearing of marine animals, in a symbiotic environment.

The unit will form part of the vocational training for the residents that can be further developed as an income generating stream. At present, the youth are exposed to barbering, mechanics and academics at the centre.

The project is a joint effort between the Prisons and the Digicel Foundation. “This programme will generate hope for our young men as they reintegrate into society”, deputy commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan said in a media release.

Operations manager of the foundation Cindyann Currency recently visited the YTC to see the early implementation of the project.

Also present was Pulchan, Supt Scanterbury, Asst Supt Beverly Mitchell, Prison supervisor James and fisheries officer Eustace Phillips.

The Digicel Foundation launched the aquaponics programme in 2014 in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.

The team at the Fisheries Division is responsible for building the unit and offering technical support to the programme beneficiaries.