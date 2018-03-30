TT Under-19 women cricketers remain unbeaten

Leandra Ramdeen

LEANDRA Ramdeen led the way for the Trinidad and Tobago women’s cricketers as the home team remained perfect after four matches in the Regional Invitational Under-19 Women’s T20 tournament.

Yesterday, in TT’s second match of the day at Gilbert Park in Couva, the home team prevailed with an exciting three-run win over Guyana.

TT scored 121 runs for six wickets with Ramdeen scoring an unbeaten 53, while M Mangru (2/14) and L Gilgeows (2/33) both snatched two wickets. In reply, Guyana fell just short getting 118/5 in 20 overs with S Grimmond scoring 54 and S Gajnabi belting 49. Steffie Soogrim was the top bowler for TT getting 2/17.

Earlier in the day, at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, TT eased to a seven-wicket win over Windward Islands. Batting first the Windwards posted 82/6 with Q Joseph top-scoring with 37, while Soogrim was the best bowler for TT taking 2/12 in three overs.

In reply, TT got to 84/3 in 11.5 overs with Anjali Goordeen scoring an unbeaten 29 and Ramdeen pitching in with 22.

In the second match at NCC yesterday, Windward Islands bounced back with a seven-wicket win over Barbados. Barbados posted 82/7 with Shai Carrington top-scoring with 15 and A Alfred grabbing 3/7 for Windward Islands.

In reply, Windward Islands got to 83/3 in 10.1 overs with Q Joseph cracking 27. Bowling for Barbados, Shaunte Carrington was the pick of the bowlers taking 2/12.

In another match yesterday, Guyana defeated Barbados by nine wickets at Gilbert Park.

Today is a rest day in the tournament with the preliminary round finishing tomorrow. The top two teams in the tournament will play in the final on Sunday.